SPHL Announces Fayetteville/Pensacola Schedule Change

April 11, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL)

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced Game Three of the Fayetteville vs. Pensacola first round playoff series, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 16, has been moved to Saturday, April 15 (if necessary). Game time will be 7:00 pm.

