SPHL Announces All-League Second Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced its 2016- 2017 All-SPHL Second Team as selected in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives. F - Jake Hauswirth, Fayetteville FireAntz F - Bobby Chaumont, Fayetteville FireAntz F - Keegan Bruce, Columbus Cottonmouths D - Nick Schneider, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs D - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc G - Jordan Ruby, Macon Mayhem Fayetteville's Jake Hauswirth makes his second consecutive appearance on the All-SPHL Teams. Hauswirth led the SPHL in goals (31), power play goals (13) and shots on goal (207), while ranking second in points (52) and game-win- ning goals (nine).

Fayetteville's Bobby Chaumont joins his teammate on the All-SPHL Second Team. Chaumont led the SPHL with a +23 rating while finishing tied for ninth in points (45), despite playing only 46 games. Amazingly, Chaumont was whistled for only four minor penalties the entire season.

Columbus' Keegan Bruce finished second among all players in power play goals (eight - tied), third in goals (27), game-winning goals (eight - tied) and shorthanded goals (two - tied) and fourth in points (51) and shots on goal (183).

Bruce was previously named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team.

Roanoke's Nick Schneider makes his first All-SPHL Team appearance for the expansion Rail Yard Dawgs. Schneider was fourth in the SPHL and first among defensemen with 34 assists, while leading all players with 17 power play assists.

Schneider also finished second among SPHL rearguards with 40 points.

Huntsville's Stuart Stefan, making his fourth consecutive appearance on the All-SPHL Teams, was third among de- fensemen in goals (13), power play goals (five) and +/- rating (+16 - tied). Stefan also ranked fourth among blue-liners with 34 points.

Macon's Jordan Ruby took over the starting spot after 2015-16 Goaltender of the Year Garrett Bartus signed with ECHL Fort Wayne in late November and finished with a 21-6-3 record. Ruby finished second among goaltenders in wins and save percentage (.923) and third in goals against average (2.32), shootout wins (three - tied) and shutouts (two - tied).

The All-SPHL First Team will be announced later today.

