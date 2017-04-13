News Release

SPHL Announces All-League First Team HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced its 2016- 2017 All-SPHL First Team as selected in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives. F - Tayler Thompson, Fayetteville FireAntz F - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings F - Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville Havoc D - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers D - Nolan Kaiser, Huntsville Havoc G - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz Fayetteville's Tayler Thompson captured the Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, leading the SPHL with 60 points.

Thompson also led the league with 42 assists, while finishing second in both plus-minus rating (+21) and shootout goals (four).

Mississippi's Mike Moran was second in the SPHL in goals (29), power play goals (eight - tied) and points (53) and third in game-winning goals (eight - tied) and shorthanded goals (two - tied) despite playing just 42 games.

Huntsville's Sy Nutkevitch finished second among all SPHL players with 39 assists, while finishing tied for fourth with a plus-minus rating of +19. Nutkevitch ranked fifth in points, recording 50 in just 45 games played.

Pensacola's Louis Belisle led all defensemen in points (49) and goals (18), was second in assists (31) and fifth with a +15 rating. Among all players, Belisle ranked second in shots (202) and tied for third with 11 power play assists. Belisle's 18 tallies matched the SPHL season record for goals by a defenseman, while his 49 points were fourth-most in league history.

Huntsville's Nolan Kaiser ranked second among all defensemen with 147 shots on goal, while finishing third in both points (35) and assists (28 - tied) in 46 games played. Kaiser's two game-winning goals also tied for third-most among blueliners.

Fayetteville's Sean Bonar set new SPHL records for wins (32) and minutes played (2956:17). Bonar also led all net- minders in save percentage (.927) shutouts (four), saves (1296) and shootout wins (five), while finishing second with a 2.07 goals against average. Bonar also set a new SPHL record for lowest career goals against average at 2.03.

The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Friday.

