Spend Your Summer with the Gades

January 13, 2017 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





Just above the Reserved seating area at Dutchess Stadium are eight luxurious fully-furnished suites. Each Luxury Suite contains flat-panel TVs, cable television, air conditioning and a personal suite attendant. There are (5) 20-person luxury suites and (3) 15-person luxury suites to not only watch the game, but enhance your group's Dutchess Stadium experience.

Luxury suites are available for single games, packaged 5-game timeshares, or the entire season. Reserve your date(s) & menu before the game, then sit back & relax - we'll take it from there.

For more details click here>>

or call the Emery & Webb Dutchess Stadium Box Office at 845-8383-0094

Grab 3 of your closest friends or family members and enjoy the Take Me Out Ultimate Experience at Dutchess Stadium. You will watch the game in the seats of Renegades' owners Marv Goldklang and Bill Murray and have the opportunity to enjoy the ultimate Renegades' perks!

You and your guests will each select and be served a meal that includes: one entree, one side, one of our sweetest desserts and 2 beverages from our on-site menu. Stadium classics such as sausage & peppers, daily pasta specials and quesadillas are just some of the items available for your ulitmate ballpark experience.

You and your guests will have the opportunity to participate in one of the following experiences: a pre-game catch on the field, on field group photo, throwing out the first pitch or inclusion in one of our in-game promotions.

For more details click here>>

or call the Emery & Webb Dutchess Stadium Box Office at 845-8383-0094

Christmas Eve Sleepover

Join us on July 15 & 16 for our annual Christmas Sleepover game! Camp out on the field and enjoy Christmas movies, activities and meet & greet with Santa. You will also get tickets to the game on the 16th!

For more details click here>>

2017 Season Tickets

Catch all the excitement of the 2017 season by becoming a Hudson Valley Season Ticket Holder. By joining our Season Ticket Holder Family you will receive the same great seat(s) to all 38 home games, your name on the back of your seats, an invitation to the season ticket holder kickoff party and additional perks throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





New York-Penn League Stories from January 13, 2017

Spend Your Summer with the Gades - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.