Spencer Watson Recalled by Ontario
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Spencer Watson has been recalled by the Ontario Reign (AHL).
The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.
Watson, 21, rejoins the Reign after playing in 32 games this season for the Monarchs, scoring 34 points on 16 goals and 18 assists. Watson has played in eight games this season for the Reign, without scoring a point and recording four penalty minutes.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of London, Ontario, was drafted by the Kings (#209 overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Watson played a combined 274 games in the OHL between the Mississauga Steelheads and the Kingston Frontenacs, where he scored 301 points on 147 goals and 154 assists, to go along with a +99 rating and 88 penalty minutes. During the 2012-13 season with the Frontenacs, Watson was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.
The Monarchs are back in action Friday, Feb. 16 (7:35 p.m.), at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Ga., to take on the Atlanta Gladiators.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Tiffels, Wydo Head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers, Cyclones Game Saturday Postponed; Friday's Game Will be Played - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Alex Wideman Returns to Fuel Roster - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Reading - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Search Committee Formed to Select Next ECHL Commissioner - Reading Royals
- Spencer Watson Recalled by Ontario - Manchester Monarchs
- Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, February 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Capitals Prospect Carlson Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Northern Road Trip Pits Swamp Rabbits against Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (18-22-5-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day: Swamp Rabbits Make First Trip to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- College Fair Night Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- IceMen and Stingrays Face off in South Carolina - Jacksonville IceMen
- Huge 3-In-3 Weekend Starts Friday vs. Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Make Trade with Colorado, Add 3 Forwards - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Complete Seven-Game Road Stretch Friday, Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Double up Railers 4-2 - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.