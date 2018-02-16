Spencer Watson Recalled by Ontario

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Spencer Watson has been recalled by the Ontario Reign (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Watson, 21, rejoins the Reign after playing in 32 games this season for the Monarchs, scoring 34 points on 16 goals and 18 assists. Watson has played in eight games this season for the Reign, without scoring a point and recording four penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of London, Ontario, was drafted by the Kings (#209 overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Watson played a combined 274 games in the OHL between the Mississauga Steelheads and the Kingston Frontenacs, where he scored 301 points on 147 goals and 154 assists, to go along with a +99 rating and 88 penalty minutes. During the 2012-13 season with the Frontenacs, Watson was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

The Monarchs are back in action Friday, Feb. 16 (7:35 p.m.), at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Ga., to take on the Atlanta Gladiators.

