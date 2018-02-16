Spencer Watson Reassigned from Manchester (ECHL) to Ontario

February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced today that the Los Angeles Kings have reassigned Spencer Watson from the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL) to the Ontario Reign. In 32 games with the Monarchs this season, Watson posted 16 goals and 34 points (16-18-34). Watson began the season with the Reign, skating in eight games and registering four penalty minutes.

The 21-year-old Watson (born April 25, 1996) is a 5-11, 170-pound native of London, ONT playing in his first season in the American Hockey League and ECHL. Originally drafted in 2014 by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (209th overall), Watson spent the previous five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) including four seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs. Watson's final season of major junior hockey was played with the Mississauga Steelheads where he skated in 41 games posting 53 points (28-25-53).

The Reign are home this Sunday (3:00 PM) in the back half of a home-and-home series vs the San Diego Gulls, AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. The Stanley Cup will be in attendance at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Sunday, fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Cup on the arena's concourse during the game. For groups of ten or more looking to attend Sunday's game with discounted group ticket pricing, call 909.941.7842.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.