Spencer Adams Takes No Hitter into Sixth But Barons Fall

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Spencer Adams delivered his second strong start in as many outings against the Mobile BayBears as he took a no hitter in to the sixth inning, but limited offense from the home side proved fatal in the 1-0 loss on Tuesday night. The righty delivered 7.1 innings of work and allowed only one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out a career high twelve batters in the loss.

Adams was strong heading in to the sixth inning, but allowed an infield single on a softly hit ball to Barons shortstop Eddy Alvarez off the bat of Michael Hermosillo. The BayBear centerfielder beat out a strong throw from Alvarez and promptly stole second with Matt Thaiss batting, his 16th swipe of the year. Thaiss roped an RBI double to left field that brought Hermosillo around from second and put Mobile on the board 1-0 in the sixth.

That would be the only offense either team could scratch across in the ballgame, as the pitcher's duel between Spencer Adams and Mobile starting pitcher Grayson Long saw both pitchers last through sixth inning. Long finished after six innings full and allowed just three hits, one strikeout, and eight punch outs while blanking the Barons in his outing. Three BayBear relievers pitched three perfect innings, as the three hits allowed by Long were the only base runners allowed all game by Mobile.

Trey Michalszewski, Mason Robbins, and Eddy Alvarez were the only Barons to record hits in the loss; with the only other baserunner to reach was Brett Austin, who walked in the third inning. Aaron Bummer pitched the last 1.2 innings of the loss, as he allowed a single hit while recording one walk and three strikeouts, which lowered his ERA to an even 3.00.

The Barons and BayBears return to Regions Field tomorrow night for the finale of the four game series, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CST. Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez will make a major league rehab start for the Barons and fellow righty Alex Klonowski will be on the mound for Mobile. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show starting at 6:55 p.m. on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app.

