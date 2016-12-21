Special Teams Carry the Americans to a 6-3 Win over Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans (16-13-1-0) won their third in a row overall and fourth in a row on the road beating the Tulsa Oilers (17-11-2-0) by a score of 6-3 on Tuesday night at the BOK Center.

Spencer Asuchak and Chad Costello each had two goals as the Americans broke open a close game in the third period. Costello's first of the night and 14th of the season turned out to be the game winner for Allen. David Makowski had two assists and finished a plus three for the night. Both of his assist came on the power play.

"We've been really good on specials teams of late, said Americans defenseman Mike Gunn. "Our power play was the difference in the hockey game tonight."

The Americans went three-for-three with the man-advantage on Tuesday night. Allen now has eight power play goals in their last 13 opportunities including a perfect five-for-five over the last two games. The Americans also scored their third shorthanded goal of the season courtesy of Spencer Asuchak in the second period.

Bryan Moore scored for the third straight game netting his fourth of the season. Jake Marchment added his eighth of the year.

Riley Gill won his fourth straight road start improving to 13-7-0 on the season. In those four road wins he has given up a total of three goals.

The Americans return home on Thursday and Friday night at Allen Event Center against the Idaho Steelheads for the final two before the Christmas break. Don't miss skate with Santa Claus and players following the game on Friday night. Tickets are on sale at Allen Event Center box office or call 972-812-1000.

