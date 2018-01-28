Special Teams Boost Wolves Past Roadrunners

News Release

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Chicago Wolves netted two power-play goals and a short-handed marker to edge the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Named to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic roster earlier in the day, T.J. Tynan netted a power-play goal for his ninth point in four games while Tobias Lindberg collected Chicago's eighth short-handed goal of the season. Forward Stefan Matteau recorded his eighth goal of the season - a power-play tally that was his sixth goal on enemy ice - that stood as the game-winner.

Tucson (23-13-2-1) took a 1-0 lead at 9:01 of the first. The Wolves (22-15-6-2) gave up their third short-handed goal of the season - all of which have been surrendered to the Roadrunners - when Laurent Dauphin intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and zipped into the Chicago end. He slipped a pass through the slot to Mike Sislo camped out at the right side of Kasimir Kaskisuo's crease and Sislo tapped it home.

Chicago tied the game 5:27 later when Wade Megan and Lindberg created a short-handed 2-on-1 opportunity. Megan zipped down the middle of the ice and saucered a pass to Lindberg pacing him on the left wing. His shot got behind Adin Hill (9-10-1) for the equalizing tally.

With just 11 seconds left in the period, the Wolves snagged the 2-1 go-ahead goal. Defenseman Griffin Reinhart teed up a point shot that pinballed off a few Tucson skaters and then forward Bryce Gervais tipped the shot past Hill as he glided through the slot.

Less than six minutes into the second session, Tucson tied the game 2-2. Dysin Mayo ripped a point shot and Dauphin, set up at the top of the crease, redirected the puck past Kaskisuo (10-10-2).

Tucson's Joel Hanley delivered a vicious slash to the hand of Brandon Pirri with less than a minute to play in the period. Pirri left the ice and the Wolves were awarded a five-minute power play. Just 36 seconds into the advantage, Tynan scored on a rebound chance.

The Wolves carried over more than four minutes of power-play time in the third period. While still on the advantage, Matteau whipped a shot top-shelf from the right circle for a 4-2 Chicago lead at 2:28.

The Roadrunners climbed back within a goal at 8:04 of the frame when John Ramage charged the net. The fluttering puck came down in the crease and bounced off Ramage into the net for the 4-3 score.

Kaskisuo made 25 saves for the victory while Hill stopped 22 shots in the loss.

After watching Tynan perform in the AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday and Monday, the Wolves return home to Allstate Arena to face the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Feb. 2.


