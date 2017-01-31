Spanish Left Back Ayoze Returns to the Cosmos

January 31, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - New York Cosmos News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Cosmos announced today the return of defender Ayoze. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Ayoze brings great quality to the team," said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. "He is very talented with a lot of experience. He is part of the core of our defense and I'm happy to have him back with us this season," he added.

Ayoze, 31, was the fourth player to be signed in 2013 for the team's reboot season. The left back joined the iconic U.S. club from La Liga side, Sporting Gijî"n.

A native of the Canary Islands, Ayoze featured in the 2016 North American Soccer League's Best XI having made 30 appearances (29 starts) with a passing accuracy of 80 percent.

"I am happy to rejoin the Cosmos, my intention was always to be here this year so I am happy that the team survived. I've had many discussions with Gio and feel confident that the club will continue in the right direction," commented Ayoze.

About the Cosmos The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall on Nov. 13, 2016, with a 4-2 win on penalties over the Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

The Cosmos began play in 1971, spending 14 seasons in the NASL, winning five league championships. During this time, the club brought some of the biggest names in world soccer to the USA including Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto.

The Cosmos returned to NASL competition on Aug. 3, 2013, winning the championship in their first season back in the league. Raî=BAl and Marcos Senna, legends at famed Spanish sides Real Madrid and Villarreal CF, each suited up in Cosmos colors for modern era championship runs, adding their names to the impressive list of global soccer stars who played with the club.

For more information on the New York Cosmos, please visit nycosmos.com, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@NYCosmos).

---www.nycosmos.com---

• Discuss this story on the North American Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





North American Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.