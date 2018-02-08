Sox Sign Northern Colorado Pitcher

February 8, 2018 - Great West League (GWL) - Marysville Gold Sox News Release





MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are proud to announce the signing of RHP, Caden Maher, out of the University of Northern Colorado. "Our roster is continuing to expand with great players. I'm excited to see how our team looks this summer. Caden will surprise a lot of people this summer as he is a great addition to our pitching corp," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Maher is currently a RS sophomore at the University, where he is majoring in Criminal Justice. He made 7 appearances as a freshman and had a team low 2.70 ERA in 6.2 innings pitched. He was team captain during his senior year in high school and lettered 3 times while making the 2nd Team All CIF Southern Division. He also posted an impressive 1.39 ERA with 43 strikeouts.

He's been playing baseball since he was 4 years old and before each game, he has to listen to the Dark Side of the Moon album by Pink Floyd in its entirety.

