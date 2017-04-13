Sox Lose in Pitcher\\"s Duel, 2-1

News Release

MEMPHIS, TENN.- Matt Garza threw five innings in a pitcher's duel, but a pair of solo home runs propelled Memphis to defeat the Sky Sox, 2-1, in front of 3,660 at AutoZone Park Wednesday night.

Making his first appearance with Colorado Springs (3-3) in a rehab appearance, the Brewers right-hander threw five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four Redbird batters, with the only run coming on a solo leadoff home run in the first inning by Todd Cunningham.

Memphis starter and fellow MLB rehabber Tyler Lyons shut down the Sox offense over six innings, but the visitors broke through in the eighth inning off Arturo Reyes (2-0, 2.70). After Yadiel Rivera and Tyler Heineman both reached on singles and advanced on a wild pitch, Kyle Wren lined a single up the middle, scoring Rivera and denying the shutout opportunity.

The hosts re-took the lead half an inning later on the sixth solo home run of the series. With one out, No. 2 batter Chad Huffman lifted a homer to left field to give Memphis (6-1) the lasting lead.

Garrett Cooper went 1-for-4 with his fourth double of the season to extend his hitting streak to six games, while Tyler Heineman (2-for-3) and Nick Noonan (1-for-4) each reached safely for the Sox.

Paolo Espino (0-0, 4.76) takes the mound for Colorado Springs, seeking his first win in the Pacific Coast League, against Memphis' Chris Ellis (0-0, 3.60). First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. MT.

-

