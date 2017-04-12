Sox Fall in Road Opener, 5-1

News Release

MEMPHIS, TENN.-The Colorado Springs Sky Sox dropped their first road game of 2017, falling 5-1 in front of 6,031 at AutoZone Park Tuesday night.

Nick Noonan hit his first home run of the season to help the visitors cut into an early deficit, but the Redbird bullpen shut down a pair of Sox rallies in relief of starter Daniel Poncedeleon (1-0, 1.69). The solo shot marks the second pinch-hit home run since the Sky Sox became a Brewers affiliate, with the last one by Brandon Macias on July 19, 2016 at Reno.

Garrett Cooper reached safely in three of his four at-bats to increase his hitting streak to five games, while Eric Sogard singled in the sixth inning to give the second baseman a four-game hitting streak for Colorado Springs (3-2).

Tim Dillard pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Josh Hader (1-1, 3.38), striking out two Redbirds, and Tristan Archer pitched a 1-2-3 inning in his first action of Triple-A after joining the team from Double-A Biloxi ahead of the seven-game road trip.

Memphis (5-1) opened its home portion of the 2017 schedule with a fast start, hitting three consecutive leadoff home runs in the first three innings to give the Birds a 3-0 lead. Harrison Bader finished a 10-pitch at-bat with a shot to left field in the first. Carson Kelly increased the lead with a long ball that just evaded the glove of Ryan Cordell in right field in the second, and Luke Voit added a third homer to left-center field to push the margin to three in inning No. 3.

Kelly doubled his season home run total in the sixth inning, hitting his second solo home run of the game to left field in the sixth to put Memphis up three. Memphis tallied their fifth and final run on a wild pitch to increase the final margin to four runs.

The Sky Sox and Redbirds meet up for game two of the four-game series Wednesday evening at 5:35 p.m. MT. Tyler Lyons gets the start for Memphis against a Colorado Springs pitcher to be named later.

