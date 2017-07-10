Sox Fall in Central Texas

News Release

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS -Brett Phillips and Ivan De Jesus each drove in two runs, but the Round Rock Express took the series rubber match, 8-4, in front of 9,018 at Dell Diamond Sunday night in the final game before the All-Star Break.

Colorado Springs (55-34) responded to an Express four-run third inning, cutting the early deficit in half on a two-run home run from Phillips in the fourth inning, scoring Garrett Cooper. For the starting center fielder, the 17th home run of the season was the second consecutive two-run shot in as many nights, having blasted a long ball in the eighth inning of Saturday night's game.

The Sox stormed back one inning later, scoring a pair of runs to tie the score at four apiece. After Rene Garcia singled and Tyler Heineman doubled to lead off the frame, De Jesus hit a one-out single up the middle to drive them both in. De Jesus' two lengthy streaks lived on with the single, as his hitting streak increased to 18 straight games while his on-base streak rose to 32 straight.

Triple-A Baseball takes a three-day break, as Cooper and the Pacific Coast League takes on the International League Wednesday, July 12, at 7:05 p.m. MT from Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on MLB Network. The Sky Sox then return home beginning Thursday, July 13, for a four-game series with the Iowa Cubs. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. MT, as Taylor Jungmann (5-1, 2.45) takes on Iowa RHP Williams Perez (5-7, 5.35) at Security Service Field.

