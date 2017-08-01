Sox Break out Bats in Win

News Release

LAS VEGAS, NEV.-Nick Noonan and Chris Colabello each drove in three runs as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox snapped their three-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Las Vegas 51s in front of 2,888 at Cashman Field Monday night.

For the second straight night, the Sky Sox (64-42) jumped out to an early lead, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning. After Las Vegas starter Wilfredo Boscan allowed a pair of walks, Noonan made the 51s pay with a two-run double to the wall in left-center field, scoring Brett Phillips and Nate Orf.

Las Vegas (40-69) would tie and then take a 3-2 lead with single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings, but the visitors responded with four runs in the sixth inning to take their second lead of the night. After a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases, Colabello lined a single to center field, scoring Phillips and Noonan to give the Sox a 4-3 lead. Pinch-hitter Tyler Bornick drove in Tyler Heineman on a sacrifice fly to right field and Kyle Wren grounded a RBI single to second baseman to score Colabello.

Colorado Springs would tack on three more insurance runs over the final two innings to extend the lead to six runs. After a Phillips double and an Orf bunt single led off the seventh inning, Noonan grounded out to second base to plate Phillips and tally his 3rd RBI of the night. Colabello would match Noonan's total two batters later with his second RBI single in as many innings to score Orf. Yadiel Rivera drew a ninth-inning bases-loaded walk to score Noonan to cap the offense.

Taylor Jungmann (7-1, 3.13 ERA) earned his second straight win by holding a 51s offense that had scored 12 runs the night before to just three earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters for the second time this season. Tim Dillard threw three scoreless innings while tying a season-high with four strikeouts. David Goforth finished off the night with a scoreless ninth to help the Sox maintain their 7.5-game lead over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the PCL American North division.

The Sox aim for a road series split when they send RHP Michael Blazek (2-2, 3.13 ERA) to the mound against Las Vegas RHP Ricky Knapp (5-12, 6.41 ERA). Game time is set for 8:05 p.m. MT.

