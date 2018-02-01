Sox Add Saller to Roster

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Gold Sox are proud to announce that they have added Jack Saller to the 2018 roster. "We're excited to have Jack join us this summer. He's a skilled pitcher and is a great addition to our pitching staff," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Saller comes to the team as a left-handed pitcher from Dixie State University, where the sophomore is studying Computer Science. At Centennial High School, he was the captain of the Junior Varsity team and was a part of the Freshman League Championship Team. He was also a 4-time scholar athlete.

During his first season at Dixie State, Saller posted a 3.93 ERA with 11 wins, 4 losses, and 135.0 innings pitched. Last summer, the Corona, CA native had a 4-1 record and posted a 2.61 ERA.

Jack likes to play video games, play music, draw, or read in his free time and the one thing he has to do before a game is chew gum. "I'm very excited to come out and play for the Gold Sox and I look forward to having an awesome summer," said Saller.

