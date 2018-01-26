Sox Add Gardiner to Roster

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA - The Gold Sox roster is continuing to grow with Donnie Gardiner joining the 2018 lineup. "We're recruiting great players and are excited to have a great utility player like Donnie on our team," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Gardiner is currently a junior at the Academy of Art University where he is majoring in Industrial Design. Until recently, the 6'3 junior had been a PO (pitcher only); however, he now plays catcher and first baseman at the D2 level. "He's got great skill and we know he'll excel on the field this summer," said Mink.

During his time at Napa Valley College, Gardiner made 10 appearances as a pitcher with 3 starts, 16 strikeouts, and a 3.35 ERA. As a batter, he had a .240 AVG with 7 doubles and 7RBI's.

Before each game, Donnie thanks God for giving him another opportunity to play ball. "It is an honor to be able to play on the Gold Sox and I am happy to be a part of the rich history of the team. I am also excited to play in front of [the] amazing fans that I have heard so much about. I can't wait to put on a show for them and hopefully bring home a Championship," said Gardiner.

