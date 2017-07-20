Southern Maryland defeats York

News Release

Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution were kept off balance by Gaby Hernandez and three relievers in a 4-2 loss to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. York falls to 6-6 in the second half, slipping half a game behind Southern Maryland (6-5). The loss snaps a modest two-game winning streak and sets up a rubber match on Wednesday night before the Revs return home to open a seven-game homestand on Thursday.

Southern Maryland did the bulk of its damage at the plate with three runs in the third. Zach Cone drove a two-run homer to left to open the scoring, and L.J. Hoes added a two-out RBI single up the middle to spot the Blue Crabs a 3-0 lead.

Revs starter Logan Williamson rebounded to hold the Blue Crabs to just an infield single over the middle three innings, working strong into the seventh.

Hernandez denied the Revs of a two-out run in each of the first two innings on inning-ending strikeouts. The Revs threatened after Isaias Tejeda walked and Michael Burgess singled in the first, and after Carlos Triunfel tripled in the second but were turned away both times.

York got on the board in the fifth when Alonzo Harris doubled to right with two outs and scored as each of Hernandez' next two pitches were wild pitches, but the righty allowed only one run on five hits in six innings, walking one and tying a season-high with nine strikeouts, improving to 7-1 on the year.

The Blue Crabs added an insurance run on a Cory Vaughn single in the seventh, going on top 4-1.

Craig Stem and Zack Thornton handled perfect innings in the setup role for Southern Maryland. Closer Cody Eppley recorded the first two outs before Jared Mitchell singled and Luis Cruz drove an RBI triple to right-center, but Eppley finished his 24th save with a groundout, rebounding after suffering his first blown save in the series opener on Monday.

Williamson (3-6) absorbed the loss, charged with four runs over 6.2 innings, denied of a fourth consecutive quality start when Vaughn singled home a fourth run on the lefty's final pitch of the night.

Hawtin Buchanan finished the seventh with a fly out, leaving the bases loaded after a walk. Luke Westphal tossed a scoreless eighth for York, allowing just a two-out single.

Revs righty Jay Gause (3-1, 2.31) makes the start on Wednesday night, opposite Blue Crabs lefty Pat McCoy (2-4, 4.21). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 1350, woyk1350.com, and on the WOYK app beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry and Matt Present on the call.

