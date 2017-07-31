Southern League Pitcher and Player of the Week

News Release

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announces its Pitcher and Player of the Week for July 24 through 30. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned the second sweep of the weekly awards this season, as righthander Joe Gunkel was selected as the Pitcher of the Week while David Vidal earned Player of the Week honors.

Although he did not factor into the decision, Jacksonville righty Joe Gunkel made the most of his lone start last week, pacing the league with a 0.25 WHIP and clean 0.00 ERA. Allowing two unearned runs on just two hits and no walks against Mississippi on July 28, the Boynton Beach, Florida native pitched well enough for his Jumbo Shrimp to take a 4-3 victory. Using 58 of his 77 pitches for strikes, the West Chester University product fanned four Braves batters on the night.

His second weekly award of the season, David Vidal continues to produce at the plate with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Batting .391 over six games played last week, the San Juan, Puerto Rico native either led or tied for the league lead with 20 total bases, five extra-base hits, three homeruns and a .870 slugging percentage. Recording a hit in all six games and an extra-base hit in four of those contests, his three homeruns all proved pivotal in a pair of wins. On July 26 against division rival Mississippi, the Miami-Dade product launched a two-run homer in the second inning to give his team a lead they would not relinquish. Two nights later in Pearl, Mississippi, Vidal connected on a pair of solo homeruns, including a ninth inning shot that proved to be the game winner.

