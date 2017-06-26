Southern League Pitcher and Player of the Week June 19-25

News Release

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announces its Pitcher and Player of the Week for June 19 through 25. Righthander Ivan Pineyro of the Jackson Generals was selected as the Pitcher of the Week while Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Joe McCarthy earned Player of the Week honors.

Leading the league with 12 strikeouts in his lone start last week, Ivan Pineyro cruised in his first start of the second half. Tossing seven shutout innings on June 25, the Haine, Dominican Republic native earned his sixth Southern League win against no losses this season. The righty scattered just three hits and did not a walk a batter, guiding his club to a 1-0 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

In just four games played last week, Joe McCarthy began his second half of the season on quite the high note. Leading the league with 13 total bases, the University of Virginia product produced a .353 batting average with three runs, six hits, and four extra-base hits, including two doubles a triple and a homerun. Splitting time between first base and outfield, McCarthy added four RBI, a walk, while tallying a .421 on-base percentage, a .765 slugging percentage and OPS of 1.186. The Scranton, Pennsylvania native recorded a hit in all four contests, but his biggest performance came on June 24 against rival Birmingham. McCarthy paced his club to an 8-2 victory, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a homerun and three RBI.

