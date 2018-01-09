Southern League Announces 2018 League Office Staff

News Release

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are announcing updated league office personnel ahead of the 2018 baseball season. Working with Southern League President Lori Webb this year will be Michael Guzman, who will assume the role of Media Relations Director effective immediately.

As Media Relations Director, Guzman will oversee all communications efforts for the league including press release distribution and social media, as well as the creation and distribution of the preseason media guide. Additionally, he will serve as a liaison for transactions between the league office and its 10 member clubs while also assisting with the selection of weekly awards and midseason All-Star teams going forward.

Guzman, 23, is entering his first season with the Southern League office after spending 2017 with the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The year prior he was Media Relations Manager for the Birmingham Barons throughout their 2016 campaign. While with Birmingham, the Barons front office was named Southern League Organization of the Year and hosted Minor League Baseball's Promotional Seminar in late September.

"I am excited to have Michael join the league office staff," said League President Lori Webb, who is entering her sixth season as President. "His past experience with the Birmingham and Charlotte clubs will be a great asset to our league, and I look forward to working with him."

A native of Carol Stream, IL, Guzman began his career in professional sports as a Communications Intern for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians during the 2014 season.

He graduated from IUPUI in 2016 with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism.

