Southern League All-Star Game Events Now on Sale

News Release

Fans can attend the Gala, Luncheon, and Post-Game Party

BIRMINGHAM, AL. - Limited packages for the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game events at Regions Field, presented by Wind Creek Casino & Hotel, Wetumpka are now on sale through the Birmingham Barons.

The packages include a ticket to all ceremonial events for the All-Star Game including the Gala, Luncheon, and Post-Game Party for $130. Tickets for the All-Star Game include access to the Home Run Derby, and can be purchased separately from the package to accommodate preferred seating level.

Monday evening, June 18 will kick off the festivities for the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game with a Gala at Good People Brewery from 6:00pm to 10:00pm, just across the street from Regions Field. The event will feature live music, casino games courtesy of Wind Creek Casino, food, drinks, and an award ceremony for the players participating in the 46th Annual Southern League All-Star Game.

The events continue on Tuesday, June 19 with the Southern League All-Star Luncheon in the Diamonds Direct Ballroom at Regions Field at 11:30am. The plated lunch will feature a headlining speaker, in addition to the induction of the newest member of the Southern League Hall of Fame.

The final exclusive event will take place after the culmination of the All-Star Game - a post-game party at The Switchyard at Regions Field. The post-game party will include food and drinks in the iconic Switchyard outdoor party area along 14th Street at Regions Field.

The All-Star Game packages are only available in a limited quantity and are expected to sell out quickly. They can be purchased online at barons.com or by calling the Barons Ticket Office at (205) 703-4338.

Individual tickets for the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game will go on sale at a later date.

