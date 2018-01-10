News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros broadcaster Steve Sparks, who pitched in parts of nine Major League campaigns, visits Corpus Christi on Thursday, January 18 for the 14th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet.

Ortiz Center doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7. For tickets, stop by the Whataburger Field Box Office or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Sparks teams with play-by-play man Robert Ford and producer/engineer Matt Boltz on Astros radio broadcasts. This past season, the crew covered Houston's first World Series title in the 56-year history of the ballclub.

Entering his sixth season in the Astros radio booth, Sparks pitched for the Brewers, Angels, Tigers, A's and Diamondbacks from 1995 to 2004. The knuckleballer led Major League Baseball with eight complete games in 2001, going 14-9 with a 3.65 ERA in 35 games (33 starts) for Detroit. Sparks totaled a career-best 232 innings that season.

The Tulsa native finished 16 starts in his big-league career, including a pair of complete-game shutouts. In 1995, Sparks ranked ninth in American League Rookie of the Year voting, racking up 33 appearances and 202 innings for Milwaukee.

