South Carolina Comes up Short to Greenville in OT

January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays (22-14-2-1) suffered a reversal of fortune Tuesday night, falling to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-16-3-1) 3-2 in overtime at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Stingrays forwards Dylan Margonari and Domenic Monardo each scored in the loss, while goaltender Adam Carlson made the start in between the pipes and finished with 24 saves. By picking up a point in the standings with the overtime loss, South Carolina is now in sole possession of second place in the ECHL's South Division.

Greenville got out to a fast start, scoring its first power play goal of the evening at 5:26 of the opening period on a shot by defenseman Spiro Goulakos to take a 1-0 lead for the second consecutive game.

The Stingrays tied it up at 1-1 when Margonari took an area pass from defenseman Joey Leach down the right wing all the way to the net and beat goaltender Jeff Malcolm with a quick wrist shot. It was the second game in a row with a goal for Margonari, who now has 10 tallies on the season. Seven of his goals have come in games against the Swamp Rabbits.

Before the teams went into the first intermission, a hooking penalty was whistled to Margonari that would carry over into the middle frame. Once again the Swamp Rabbits made the Rays pay while short-handed, scoring 27 seconds into the second on a one-timer from Michael Joly to Bretton Cameron and re-took the lead at 2-1.

But South Carolina didn't waste any time tying up the game as forward Domenic Monardo scored his third of the season with a wrist shot from the right half-wall that beat Malcolm to even things up at 2-2. Kelly Zajac was given the lone assist on the play, giving him 31 helpers on the season which leads the squad.

The teams remained deadlocked all the way through the remainder of the second and the entirety of the third and had to play an overtime period for the second straight game.

Late in the third, a penalty was whistled to Greenville defenseman Matt Prapavessis for hooking at 18:49 that extended into overtime but he Stingrays failed to score on the advantage. Moments later Swamp Rabbits forward Tommy Thompson but a rebound past Carlson for the game-winner at 1:56 of the extra session.

Greenville outshot South Carolina 27-23 in the contest, with Malcolm making 21 saves to earn the victory. The Swamp Rabbits finished 2-of-4 on power play opportunities, while the Stingrays were 0-for-5.

South Carolina returns home for three games in three days this weekend starting Friday night against the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m. After another battle with the Everblades on Saturday night at 7:05, the Rays host the Atlanta Gladiators to wrap up the home weekend on Sunday afternoon at 3:05.

