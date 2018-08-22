South Bend's Rally Not Enough as Captains Take Game Two 4-2

Eastlake, OH: The Lake County Captains put the final nail in the coffin only in the bottom of the 1st inning against the South Bend Cubs in the second game of their three game set. With four quick runs off of starter Brendon Little, the Captains took the game 4-2 and the two clubs will play the series rubber match tomorrow.

Little, who took his 11th loss of the season, went just two-thirds of an inning on Wednesday and allowed four runs on four hits and a walk. The southpaw did not strike out a batter. However, thanks to righty Jake Steffens out of the Cubs bullpen, South Bend stayed in the ballgame with a chance to win.

Steffens fired a season high 4.1 innings of relief and allowed just two hits and no runs. Some run support came for Steffens in the top of the 5th inning when Clayton Daniel and Jose Gutierrez brought in runs to cut the lead in half. Overall, it was a five hit inning for the Cubs.

The pair of runs in the 5th was the last offense Wednesday night's game saw as zeros packed the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Maikel Aguiar and Manuel Rodriguez combined for three innings of scoreless ball to end the night on the mound for the Cubs. Together, the two righties struck out four batters.

South Bend now falls to 59-68 on the season. They will hope to earn the series win tomorrow night as the Cubs and Captains square off in the rubber game at 7:00 PM from Classic Park. After tomorrow, the Cubs will return home to begin a six game homestand at Four Winds Field.

