South Bend Cubs Return to My Michiana in New Television

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will return to Weigel Broadcasting Co. owned WMYS My Michiana for the 2017 season with a minimum of 20 games to air on the Michiana TV station. My Michiana is also the home for the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs

"We are happy to renew our TV partnership with My Michiana," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "With the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, the demand to watch the future stars of the organization is incredibly high. We want to thank Jeff Guy and his staff for making last year's transition incredibly easy and look forward to another successful season."

"There is such excitement around both franchises, the Chicago Cubs and the South Bend Cubs, now viewers can get those games as well as the Chicago White Sox all in one place on WMYS, My Michiana, Channel 69," said Jeff Guy, General Manager of WBND, WCWW and WMYS stations. "I am so proud of our expanding partnership and that we can serve our viewers and baseball fans all season long."

WMYS, My Michiana, sister station to ABC 57, broadcasts over-the-air on channel 69.1 and can be found on Xfinity 15/194HD, U-Verse 69/1069HD, Mediacom 17/717HD, Rochester Telephone Cable 53/353HD as well as Dish 69. Nielsen media reports that the South Bend/Elkhart television designated market reaches over 320,000 homes in 10 counties.

Details on specific games airing on My Michiana will be available in the coming weeks. The South Bend Cubs open the 2017 season on the road at West Michigan before returning to Four Winds Field on Saturday, April 8 for Opening Day.

