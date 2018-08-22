South Bend Cubs Release 2019 Schedule

August 22, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - As the 2018 season winds down and while the team is still in contention for a playoff spot, the South Bend Cubs have announced their 2019 Midwest League schedule.

"Our ultimate goal year-to-year has always been to provide our guests with the best possible entertainment and ballpark amenities while not only watching the game, but also in their entire ballpark experience." South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart said. "I'm very excited for the 2019 season and we will look at all the different avenues to make 2019 even better than 2018."

Different from the 2018 schedule, the South Bend Cubs will open their season at Four Winds Field to host the West Michigan Whitecaps on April 4 and 5. They will then travel to Comstock Park to face the Whitecaps for two games on the road.

Opening Night will include the first 2019 installment of post-game fireworks. In all, 17 post game fireworks shows are planned throughout the season.

Other schedule highlights include games on Memorial Day weekend (May 24-27) and Independence Day week (July 1-3). The team will wrap up the home schedule on September 3 in a three-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

All Monday through Thursday and Saturday home games will start at 7:05 p.m. The exceptions of this start time include April 13 and 27 (4:05 p.m. start), May 8, 29, and 30 (10:35 a.m. start), May 27 (2:05 p.m.) and July 15 (1:05 p.m.). All Friday games will start at 7:35 p.m., and Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m. with the exception of May 26 (7:05 p.m.). Gates open 1 hour and 5 minutes prior to game time for Monday - Thursday games. Gates open 2 hours and 5 minutes prior to game time for Friday - Sunday games. All game times and promotions are subject to change.

Opponent Breakdown

Eastern Division (in order of appearance)

West Michigan: 19 games (12 home, 7 away)

Great Lakes: 19 games (7 home, 12 away)

Lansing: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)

Lake County: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Fort Wayne: 18 games (7 home, 11 away)

Bowling Green: 17 games (10 home, 7 away)

Dayton: 13 games (7 home, 6 away)

Western Division (in order of appearance)

Burlington: 3 games (3 away)

Clinton: 3 games (3 away)

Cedar Rapids: 3 games (3 home)

Peoria: 3 games (3 home)

Kane County: 3 games (3 home)

Quad Cities: 3 games (3 home)

Wisconsin: 3 games (3 away)

Beloit: 3 games (3 away)

There is also much more to be excited about for the 2019 season. The schedule is packed with numerous events, promotions, special giveaways, and more.

"In the coming weeks, we will be making a huge announcement regarding the 2019 season," Hart said.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.