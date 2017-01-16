South Bend Cubs Host Annual Job Fair Series

SOUTH BEND, IN - In what has become an annual series, the South Bend Cubs will host three job fairs throughout Michiana as they look for customer service focused individuals, to fill gameday positions at Four Winds Field. Each job fair will have representatives from the organization conducting on-site interviews with applicants.

"Our employees are the most valuable resource at Four Winds Field," said Team President Joe Hart. "Last season, we again set new franchise records including a new single-season attendance record. That wouldn't be possible without our gameday staff who consistently go above and beyond to make sure our guests have a memorable experience."

Some of the positions the team will be looking to fill this year include fun zone staff supervisor, ticket sellers, hospitality hosts, parking attendants, custodial services, team store employees, concessions team members and more.

"Working at Four Winds Field isn't just about baseball, it's an experience," said Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown. "From the parking attendant to the custodial services crew, every employee has a responsibility to ensure that our guests enjoy their 9-inning vacation with us. We are looking for people who are enthusiastic, hardworking and enjoy working with others."

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out their application before they arrive at the job fair. The application can be found on the employment opportunities page at SouthBendCubs.com. Applications will also be available at each job fair location.

Below are a list of times and locations for the 2016 Job Fairs. All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time:

Monday, January 30 at Gillespie Center at the Inn at Saint Mary's from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m. Wednesday, February 8 at Penn High School in the cafeteria from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m. Wednesday, February 15 at Elkhart Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m. Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field is Saturday, April 8 as the Cubs face the West Michigan Whitecaps.

