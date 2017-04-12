South Bend Cubs Defeat Fort Wayne 5-3

News Release

FORT WAYNE, IN - The South Bend Cubs picked up their second straight win as they defeated the Tincaps in Fort Wayne 5-3.The Cubs picked up their first two home runs of the year as Chris Pieters went deep in the second inning to give South Bend a 1-0 lead. D.J. Wilson got a 3-run third inning rolling with a solo home run. Alberto Mineo added an RBI triple and later scored on a wild pitch to give South Bend a 4-0 lead. The Cubs bullpen tossed six scoreless innings after starter Erling Moreno gave up three runs, all in the third inning over three innings. Dakota Mekkes earned the win after allowing only a walk during three scoreless frames. Marc Huberman earned the hold by hanging zeroes in the seventh and eighth. Chad Hockin got the final three outs for his first save. The Cubs are now 2-3 and play at Fort Wayne Tuesday at 7:05 on 96.1fm WSBT. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Miller starts for South Bend.


