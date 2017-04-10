South Bend Cubs Beat Whitecaps 7-1

News Release

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs combined for 11 hits as they beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Cubs took an early first inning lead after first baseman Alberto Mineo hit a ground ball through the legs of Whitecaps second baseman Will Savage . To set up the scoring opportunity, the Cubs started the game with a leadoff single by Zack Short followed by an Isaac Paredes double, which moved two runners into scoring position for Mineo.

Short and Paredes reached safely again in the bottom of the third inning to set up a 2-RBI double by Mineo for his 2nd and 3rd RBI's of the day. Throughout the 9-inning contest, Short, Paredes and Mineo worked together to go a combined 8-11 with 6 RBI's, 5 of which came off the bat of Mineo.

Also helping the Cubs to their first victory of the season was starting pitcher Manuel Rondon who fanned 7 Whitecaps hitters in 5+ innings while allowing just 1 run in the process.

South Bend later sent John Michael Knighton and Wyatt Short to the mound in relief after Rondon's exit with two outs in the fifth inning.

West Michigan's only run did not come until the top of the sixth inning after a leadoff walk by Will Savage setup Daniel Pinero 's RBI single.

The Whitecaps had an opportunity to add two more runs in the ninth inning after Cubs pitcher Wyatt Short issued a leadoff walk to Daniel Pinero who advanced to third on Cole Baumi's double. However, West Michigan left both runners stranded as Wyatt Short struck out Anthony Pereira for the final out of the game.

Elring Moreno is scheduled to make his first start of the season against Hansel Rodriguez tomorrow night as the South Bend Cubs travel to Parkview Field to take on the Fort Wayne Tincaps in a three-game series. First pitch is schedule for 7:05 p.m.

