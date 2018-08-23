South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their final homestand of the 2018 season. One highlight of the series includes a visit from former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Wednesday, August 29, as they join hundreds of Habitat for Humanity volunteers at Four Winds Field.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Wednesday, August 29, Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity Night: South Bend Cubs welcome the volunteers of the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are expected to be in attendance.

Football Night: Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite team jersey. The Indianapolis Colts bring their traveling museum, Colts in Motion

Silver Slugger's Day: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a discounted ticket to the game

Calendar Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a South Bend Cubs 2018/19 calendar complete with 2019 season schedule

Thursday, August 30, Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 fountain sodas and 16 oz domestic draft beer all game long

Social Media Night: Fans are encouraged to follow the South Bend Cubs on social media for a chance to win prizes, help choose the music, and other opportunities throughout the night

Friday, August 31, Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs celebrate their fans with in-game giveaways and other surprises

Home Run for Life: A patient from Beacon Children's Hospital is honored and will get to run the bases during the game

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

