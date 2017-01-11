South Bend Cubs Accepting National Anthem Auditions for 2017

January 11, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





The South Bend Cubs are inviting talented singers and groups to submit video audition demos for a chance to perform the National Anthem prior to a 2017 home game at Four Winds Field.

"We are encouraged to see community interest as our National Anthem auditions continue to grow," said South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "Since the South Bend Cubs moved into Four Winds Field, we have received an increasing number of National Anthem applications. In the past people have traveled across the Midwest to audition, but having streamlined the application process last year we have been able to review more applicants than ever before."

The deadline to submit video auditions is Friday January 27, 2017. Fans are allowed to send their audition via email or DVD. After a careful review, those selected from the initial video auditions will be contacted the week of January 30, 2017 about a closed audition where they will perform live for a panel of judges. The final decisions will be made in February and those selected from the closed auditions will be notified about their performance date.

Audition Requirements:

ll auditions must be submitted as a video. Audio files, tapes or CDs will not be accepted. Videos will be accepted as a downloadable file, video link or DVD. All video formats will be accepted. Audition forms must accompany your submission. Performances of the National Anthem are not to exceed two minutes. Groups must include all members in the audition video. Emailed applications should be sent to marketing@southbendcubs.com. Mailed applications should be sent to: South Bend Cubs, National Anthem Tryout, 501 W. South Street, South Bend, IN 46601

All applications must be submitted by 5:00PM January 27, 2017 to be considered.

About the South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs are the Class A minor league affiliate of the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. Over the past 29 seasons, the team has won five Midwest League titles, most recently in 2005, and has captured 12 division titles. In 2015 the team was named Ballpark Digest's Team of the Year and received the John H. Johnson President's Award, the highest award in minor league baseball. The team is owned and operated by Swing-Batter-Swing, LLC whose sole shareholder is Andrew T. Berlin of Chicago, Ill. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

Midwest League Stories from January 11, 2017

