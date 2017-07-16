Sounds Topple Storm Chasers Behind Munoz\\"s Big Night

News Release

PAPILLION, Nebraska - A career night from Yairo MuÃ±oz carried the Nashville Sounds past the Omaha Storm Chasers 11-5 Saturday night. MuÃ±oz drove in a career-high five runs as he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a pair of doubles.

The Sounds offense spotted starting pitcher, Frankie Montas, a four-run cushion before he took the mound. Renato NuÃ±ez lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Franklin Barreto from third base for the first run of the game. Matt Olson doubled and came around to score on a single from Mark Canha and an error by Omaha first baseman, Ryan O'Hearn. MuÃ±oz then destroyed a 1-0 pitch for his second home run of the season.

Montas put in a stellar shift on the evening. He was effective in his four innings of work, surrendering just a pair of singles without issuing any walks and striking out five. It was the second consecutive scoreless start turned in by Montas. Josh Smith picked up his third win of the season as he allowed just one run on three hits in three innings.

Omaha threatened in the fifth as Frank Schwindel doubled off Smith to get the inning started. For the Storm Chasers it was the first extra-base hit of the series. Smith then walked Corey Toups but induced a double play and recorded a punch out to end the threat.

Nashville added to its lead in the sixth inning. Back-to-back doubles from Canha and MuÃ±oz and base hit from Beau Taylor extended the Sounds' lead to 6-0.

The Storm Chasers broke through in the sixth inning when Garin Cecchini took Smith deep to lead off the frame. It was the third home run allowed by Smith on the season.

A two-out rally in the seventh inning extended Nashville's lead to 8-1. NuÃ±ez and Canha each singled while MuÃ±oz brought them both home on his second double in as many innings. Nashville tacked on another pair of runs in the eighth inning on two more hits.

The Storm Chasers made some noise in the eighth inning as they exploded for four runs as 10 batters came to the plate. Omaha tallied five hits in the inning off Lou Trivino. Kyle Finnegan came on with the bases loaded and struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.

Matt McBride capped the scoring off for the Sounds in the ninth inning with a two-out solo blast. McBride had a season-high three hits with a single, double, and home run on the night. Canha also tallied a trio of hits for the Sounds.

The final game of the the four-game series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Werner Park. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-1, 7.24) starts for Nashville against left-hander Eric Skoglund (2-4, 4.42) for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

