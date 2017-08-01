Sounds Squander Another Lead, Fall to Bees

News Release

NASHVILLE - For the second straight night the Nashville Sounds let a multi-run lead slip away. The Salt Lake Bees overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the Sounds 11-5 Monday night at First Tennessee Park.

Jesse Hahn was in line for his second straight victory as he collected his first quality start of the season but the bullpen could not keep up its end of the bargain. One day after his birthday, the 28-year-old logged six innings and gave up just one run, a second inning RBI single to Tony Sanchez. He issued three free passes on the night while fanning three as well.

The bullpen, however, allowed Salt Lake to erase the advantage and secure the victory. Nashville relievers gave up 10 runs on nine hits in three innings. Bobby Wahl, on a rehab assignment from Oakland, surrendered a season-high three runs in his lone inning of work including a two-run home run to Eric Young Jr. Chris Bassitt retired just one of the seven Bees he faced in the eighth inning and that out came on a sacrifice bunt by Rey Navarro. In Bassitt's 1/3 of an inning he yielded six runs on four hits. One run scored on Lou Trivino in his 1 2/3 innings.

In back-to-back nights the Bees batted around in an inning that led to the Sounds downfall. Both innings included a Bees player collecting a pair of hits. Jefry Marte singled twice for Salt Lake in the Bees' seven-run eighth inning.

The Sounds did all their damage offensively in the fourth and fifth innings. Nashville put up a pair of runs in the fourth inning as Joey Wendle sacrificed himself with a ground out to second base to allow Renato Nuñez to score. Two batters later, Matt McBride lined a double to left field to drive in Chris Carter. In the home half of the fifth Matt Olson roped a run-scoring single for his 55th RBI of the season. The Sounds benefited from a costly error by Young Jr. that extended the inning. Nuñez reached and Olson each scored on the error. Mark Canha then continued his hot July by ripping his second triple of the season for an RBI.

The Sounds pitching staff completed the month of July with an ERA of 5.73, its worst total in a single month since 2005.

Canha had a much more productive July with a .340 average, 23 runs scored, and 24 runs batted in on 17 extra-base hits.

The final game of the four-game series is set for Tuesday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Zach Neal (1-5, 4.10) starts for Nashville against left-hander Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00) for Salt Lake. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

