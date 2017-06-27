Sounds Out-Slug Express in Series Opener

News Release

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Nashville Sounds (37-39) and Round Rock Express (36-40) put on a hitting display on Monday night at First Tennessee Park, but it was the Sounds picking up a 5-3 win over the Express. All eight runs scored in the game came via homers.

E-Train LHP Jimmy Reyes (2-3, 3.03) suffered the loss after giving up all five Nashville runs on a total of nine hits in six innings of work. He struck out three while walking two. On the winning side, Sounds RHP Paul Blackburn (5-6, 3.05) limited the Express to two runs on five hits in 5.1 frames.

The home side opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as CF Jaff Decker notched a leadoff single before 3B Renato Nunez launched a two-run homer to left-center field. Round Rock 3B Will Middlebrooks responded in the top of the second, blasting a solo home run that cut the Nashville lead in half. The longball marked Middlebrooks' eighth in his last 10 games.

In the fourth, Sounds RF Mark Canha doubled before Reyes walked 1B Jermain Curtis. C Matt McBride then stepped to the plate and sent a three-run homer over the fence in left field, extending the Nashville lead to 5-1.

Round Rock attempted one final comeback in the sixth inning. SS Jurickson Profar singled but was erased at second base on a Middlebrooks fielder's choice. 1B Ronald Guzman then smacked his third home run in as many games, a two-run shot that narrowed the gap to 5-3.

However, the E-Train managed just two baserunners in the final three frames as Nashville held on to win the series opener by a final score of 5-3. The two teams meet again on Tuesday night. Round Rock RHP David Ledbetter (1-0, 1.69) is set to face off against Nashville RHP Chris Smith (4-3, 2.84). First pitch at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

