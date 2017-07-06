Sounds Humbled in Doubleheader Sweep by Sky Sox

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - When it rains, it pours and while the Nashville Sounds weren't in Music City for Wednesday night's rain storms they found themselves under a storm of hits and runs from the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The Sky Sox took game one 10-6 and game two 13-6.

Starting pitching struggled on the night for Nashville. Corey Walter and Dalton Sawyer combined to allow 17 runs on 17 hits in 5 1/3 innings. When all was said and done the Sky Sox tagged Sounds pitchers for 23 runs on 17 hits in the two games including a pair of inside-the-park home runs.

The Sky Sox took game one 10-6 on the back of an eight-run third inning. That frame was the worst inning of the season for the Sounds as the Sky Sox erupted for eight runs on nine hits as 13 batters came to the plate to take a 9-2 lead. During the inning Sky Sox second baseman Nate Orf rounded the bases with one swing of the bat and without the ball leaving the premises on an inside-the-park home run.

Mark Canha and Beau Taylor went yard in back-to-back at bats to trim the deficit to 9-5 in the fourth inning. For Taylor it was his first career home run at the Triple-A level. It was the fifth time this season the Sounds have posted back-to-back jacks.

Melvin Mercedes collected his first career Triple-A multi-RBI game with a pair of run-scoring singles in the opening game of the twin bill.

Game two did not go any better for the Sounds as they were pummeled 13-6.

In the second inning the Sounds plated four runs highlighted by a two-run double from Jaff Decker. Joey Wendle began the inning by recording his 93rd double in a Sounds uniform to bring him within one of tying the franchise record. He scored on a Matt McBride base hit.

The 4-2 lead for the Sounds was short-lived as the Sky Sox posted a half dozen runs in the third inning. Mauricio Dubon got the inning started with the second inside-the-park home run of the day for the Sky Sox. Brinson followed that up with a home run the more traditional way. Three straight walks issued by Sawyer aided Colorado Springs to set up a three-run triple from Kyle Wren.

Taylor was a bright spot for the Sounds who went 4-for-5 over the course of the two games with a home run and four runs scored. Nunez went 3-for-4 in game two and was a home run shy of the cycle.

The Sounds wrap up their four-game series with the Sky Sox on Thursday night. Right-hander Jesse Hahn (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Paolo Espino (4-1, 3.26) for the Sky Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. CST.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.


