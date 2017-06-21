Sounds End Homestand with Walk-Off Homer

News Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Matt Olson's walk-off three-run homer gave the Nashville Sounds a 6-3 win in game two of Tuesday's doubleheader at First Tennessee Park. The dramatic homer completed a furious comeback and helped the Sounds earn a doubleheader split in front of 7,734 fans.

The Sounds' offense was in a major funk and trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Joey Wendle cracked a three-run blast off Baby Cakes reliever Javy Guerra to even the game at 3-3. It snapped a 19-inning stretch in which the Sounds failed to score a run.

Simon Castro and the Nashville (36-34) bullpen did its part by keeping the game close. Patrick Schuster, Tucker Healy, Felix Doubront, and Castro combined to throw five scoreless innings after starter Paul Blackburn left in the third.

Castro's scoreless top of the seventh set the stage for Olson's dramatics in the home half of the inning. Franklin Barreto started the rally with an infield single off reliever Brandon Cunniff and Melvin Mercedes followed with a base hit into right field to send Barreto to third.

On the first pitch he saw from Cunniff, Olson sent a moon shot into the right field seats for the game-winner to set off a celebration at home plate. It was his 17th blast of the season and first walk-off knock.

The walk-off win flipped the switch on the night's events. The Sounds were blanked by the Baby Cakes in game one, 3-0, as the offensive struggles continued.

A complete game effort by starter Corey Walter went for naught. The right-hander worked all seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits in a tough-luck loss.

The quality start didn't matter much as New Orleans pitchers Chris O'Grady and Junichi Tazawa combined to shut out the Sounds on just five hits.

Franklin Barreto added a pair of hits for Nashville, but the team went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring chances as the opportunities were minimal.

The offense kicked into gear in game two with 12 hits. While Wendle and Olson had the game-changing blasts, several others had multi-hit games as well.

Barreto, Olson, Bruce Maxwell, and Renato Nuñez had two hits each.

