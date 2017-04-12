Sounds Blanked by Dodgers at Home

News Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Sounds managed just five hits in a 5-0 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers in front of 6,815 fans Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park.

Oklahoma City (3-4) used a four-run first inning against Nashville (3-4) starter Daniel Gossett to take control of the game. Leadoff hitter Chris Taylor walked to start the contest and quickly moved to third on Willie Calhoun's base hit to right field.

Gossett struck out O'Koyea Dickson, but a fielding error by right fielder Andrew Lambo allowed Taylor to score, and another batter to reach. Alex Verdugo knocked in a run with a double, and former Sound Brett Eibner collected an RBI with a base hit.

Gossett settled in nicely, but the 40-pitch first inning cost him. The right-hander struck out a season-high eight but was tagged with the loss.

Dodgers starter Wilmer Font was brilliant from the start. The right-hander limited the Sounds to three hits and struck out 11. Font struck out six consecutive batters at one point, and recorded nine consecutive outs via strikeout from the first to the fourth inning.

Font handed off to Joe Gunkel who tossed two scoreless frames. Pedro Baez retired all four batters before Adam Liberatore finished the four-man shutout.

The Sounds couldn't cash in on the rare opportunities they had. They went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left six on base.

The last time Nashville was shut out was July 7, 2016 vs. New Orleans.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Zach Neal (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Justin Masterson (0-0, 6.00) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

