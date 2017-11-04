Sounders FC Training Schedule November 3-12

News Release

After advancing past Vancouver in the Conference Semifinals, Sounders FC prepares for Western Conference Championship matchup with Portland or Houston

SEATTLE, WASH. - After a 2-0 win in the second leg of the Western Conference Semifinals against Vancouver, the stage is now set for the 2017 MLS Western Conference Championship, where Sounders FC awaits the winner of the Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo series. Portland is set to host Houston in the second leg of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, November 5. Depending on the outcome of that contest, Seattle will host a home match on either November 21 (5:00 p.m. PT / ESPN) or November 29 (time TBD / FS1). Tickets for Seattle's home match are set to go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. PT on Monday, November 6 via SoundersFC.com.

Members of the media wishing to attend Sounders FC training sessions should contact Sounders FC Communications in order to receive the most current information, as training times, locations and player availability are subject to change.

WHAT: Sounders FC upcoming team schedule

WHEN: Friday, November 3 - Sunday, November 12

WHERE : Starfire Sports - 14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila, WA 98188

(Specific training fields will be determined on a day-to-day basis; interested media should contact a member of Sounders FC Communications for further details)

UPCOMING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Friday, November 3: Players off

Saturday, November 4: Players off

Sunday, November 5: Players off

Monday, November 6: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 12:00 p.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 1:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 7: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and technical staff availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, November 8: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, November 9: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Friday, November 10: Players off

Saturday, November 11: Players off

Sunday, November 12: Players off

Please note: Training sessions may be immediately followed by a team weight-lifting session that can alter media availability times.

