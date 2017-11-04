Sounders FC Training Schedule November 3-12

November 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC
News Release
After advancing past Vancouver in the Conference Semifinals, Sounders FC prepares for Western Conference Championship matchup with Portland or Houston
SEATTLE, WASH. - After a 2-0 win in the second leg of the Western Conference Semifinals against Vancouver, the stage is now set for the 2017 MLS Western Conference Championship, where Sounders FC awaits the winner of the Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo series. Portland is set to host Houston in the second leg of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, November 5. Depending on the outcome of that contest, Seattle will host a home match on either November 21 (5:00 p.m. PT / ESPN) or November 29 (time TBD / FS1). Tickets for Seattle's home match are set to go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. PT on Monday, November 6 via SoundersFC.com.
Members of the media wishing to attend Sounders FC training sessions should contact Sounders FC Communications in order to receive the most current information, as training times, locations and player availability are subject to change.
WHAT: Sounders FC upcoming team schedule
WHEN: Friday, November 3 - Sunday, November 12
WHERE : Starfire Sports - 14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila, WA 98188
(Specific training fields will be determined on a day-to-day basis; interested media should contact a member of Sounders FC Communications for further details)
UPCOMING TRAINING SCHEDULE
Friday, November 3: Players off
Saturday, November 4: Players off
Sunday, November 5: Players off
Monday, November 6: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 12:00 p.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 1:00 p.m. PT
Tuesday, November 7: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and technical staff availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT
Wednesday, November 8: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT
Thursday, November 9: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT
Friday, November 10: Players off
Saturday, November 11: Players off
Sunday, November 12: Players off
Please note: Training sessions may be immediately followed by a team weight-lifting session that can alter media availability times.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from November 4, 2017
- Sounders FC Training Schedule November 3-12 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Winterfest to Return to Avaya Stadium on December 3 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Blerim Dzemaili Called up by Switzerland - Montreal Impact
- Toronto FC to HOST New york Red bulls in eastern conference semifinals - Toronto FC
- End-Of-Season Media Day Announced - D.C. United
- End-Of-Season Media Day Announced - D.C. United
- New York Red Bulls and Southern New Hampshire University to Host 2nd Annual Vocational Day Families - New York Red Bulls
- Dempsey Double Helps Sounders FC Advance to MLS Western Conference - Seattle Sounders FC