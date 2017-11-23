News Release

MEDIA ADVISORY: SOUNDERS FC TRAINING SCHEDULE NOVEMBER 23-30

After a 2-0 win over Houston in the first leg of the Western Conference Championship, Sounders FC prepares for next Thursday's second leg on the Xbox Pitch at CenturyLink Field

SEATTLE, WASH. - After a 2-0 win over Houston in the first leg of the Western Conference Championship, Sounders FC is set to host the Dynamo in the second leg next Thursday, November 30 on the Xbox Pitch at CenturyLink Field (7:30 p.m. PT / ESPN, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). A win or draw would see Seattle through to the 2017 MLS Cup Final, as would a loss by less than a two-goal margin. For Houston to advance on aggregate, the Dynamo would need to overcome Seattle's two-goal advantage in the second leg, or win by two goals while scoring at least three due to the away goals tiebreaker. A 2-0 Houston win on Thursday would force extra time (and penalty kicks if necessary). Single-match tickets for the Thursday's match are available via SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and the CenturyLink Field box office.

Members of the media wishing to attend Sounders FC training sessions should contact Sounders FC Communications in order to receive the most current information, as training times, locations and player availability are subject to change.

WHAT : Sounders FC upcoming team schedule

WHEN: Thursday, November 23 - Thursday, November 30

WHERE : Starfire Sports - 14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila, WA 98188

CenturyLink Field - 800 Occidental Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98134

(Specific training fields will be determined on a day-to-day basis; interested media should contact a member of Sounders FC Communications for further details)

UPCOMING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Thursday, November 23: Players off

Friday, November 24: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 25: TBD - contact a member of Sounders FC Communications for further information

Sunday, November 26: Players off

Monday, November 27: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 28: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and technical staff availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, November 29: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, November 30: Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo (Western Conference Championship - Leg Two) - CenturyLink Field - 7:30 p.m. PT (ESPN, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM)

Please note: Training sessions may be immediately followed by a team weight-lifting session that can alter media availability times.

TRAINING TIMES, LOCATIONS AND MEDIA ACCESS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. MEDIA MEMBERS INTERESTED IN ATTENDING SHOULD CONTACT A MEMBER OF SOUNDERS FC COMMUNICATIONS TO RSVP AND RECEIVE UPDATED INFORMATION.

