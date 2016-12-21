Sounders FC to Open 2017 Season on the Road March 4 against Houston

December 21, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC News Release





SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC is set to open the 2017 MLS regular season on Saturday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. PT against Western Conference side Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium, Major League Soccer announced today. The Rave Green host their season-opener on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 p.m. PT against the New York Red Bulls on the Xbox Pitch at CenturyLink Field. The complete regular season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January, prior to the 2017 SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Coming off a season that featured record numbers in both attendance and total television viewership, MLS' 22nd season includes a pair of expansion clubs taking the field in new markets and the opening of a new world-class, soccer-specific venue in Orlando. The 2017 season kicks off with a special, single match on Friday, March 3 when the expansion Minnesota United make their MLS debut on the road against the Portland Timbers. Seven matches are then set to take place on March 4, including Seattle's road fixture against Houston. In its rivalry with Houston, Seattle is 5-3-6 all-time in regular season play, including three draws in 2016.

Sounders FC is 5-3-0 all-time in MLS regular season openers, including a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in 2016. Due to scheduled infrastructure improvements to CenturyLink Field, Sounders FC is on the road to begin its 2017 campaign for the first time in club history.

Following a week two road matchup against the Montreal Impact at Olympic Stadium on Saturday, March 11, Brian Schmetzer's side is scheduled to host the New York Red Bulls in the club's home-opener on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 p.m. PT on the Xbox Pitch at CenturyLink Field. Seattle is 4-4-3 all-time against the Red Bulls, including a 3-0 win in the club's inaugural match in 2009.

The complete regular season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January, prior to the 2017 SuperDraft presented by adidas.

During the 2017 MLS regular season, each club will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their 10 conference opponents twice during the season with one game at home and one game away. Clubs also will compete in select additional games against different conference opponents three times, and they will face non-conference opponents once.

2017 Sounders FC Season Ticket Packages, including additional 2017 seating options in the upper bowl, are available by calling 877-MLS-GOAL or emailing NewSales@SoundersFC.com .

Dates and matchups for Sounders FC's first three contests of 2017 are below.

All matches are subject to change.

Saturday, March 4, 2017

5:30 p.m. PT - Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo (BBVA Compass Stadium)

Saturday, March 11, 2017

4:00 p.m. PT - Seattle Sounders FC at Montreal Impact (Olympic Stadium)

Sunday, March 19, 2017

4:00 p.m. PT - Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls (CenturyLink Field)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.