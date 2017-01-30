Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Gustav Svensson

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced the signing of Swedish midfielder Gustav Svensson. The 29-year-old comes to Seattle following a 10-year career in Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and China, where he most recently played with Guangzhou R&F of the Chinese Super League. Svensson joins the Rave Green amidst Sounders FC's 2017 preseason presented by adidas, which continues this week in Tucson, Arizona.

"We're excited to add Gustav to our roster and he has joined our training camp in Tucson," said Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey. "He brings a wealth of experience, a track record of success and versatility to our team, and we're eager to see how he impacts our squad in 2017."

Svensson began his pro career with his hometown side IFK GÃ¶teborg, where played from 2006-2010, leading the club to the 2008 Svenzka Cupen (Swedish Cup) title and a 2009 second-place finish in the Allsvenskan, the Swedish first division. He moved to Bursaspor of the Turkish Super Lig in 2010, where he made 38 appearances in the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 campaigns. Svensson then spent two seasons with Ukrainian side Tarivya before returning to IFK GÃ¶teborg in 2014, where he made 52 appearances across two campaigns, helping GÃ¶teborg to a pair of runner-up finished in the Allsvenskan, the club's best finish since the 2009 season. After moving to Guangzhou R&F of the Chinese Super League in 2016, Svensson started all 28 of his appearances as the club finished sixth with a record of 11-12-7.

"Gustav is a really good player who has played at a very high level, and a guy who we think can add some versatility to our midfield," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's very composed on the ball, as well as a good passer with great vision. I'm looking forward to getting him more and more integrated with the rest of the guys."

Svensson has six appearances for the Swedish National Team, beginning with two caps in 2009. The midfielder has also appeared in a pair of matches for Sweden in 2015 and 2016. He previously earned 24 caps for the Sweden Under-21 squad.

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs midfielder Gustav Svensson on January 30, 2017.

Name: Gustav Svensson

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0

Weight: 155

Born: February 7, 1987 in Gothenurg, Sweden

Hometown: Gothenburg, Sweden

Citizenship: Sweden

Acquired: Signed to contract on January 30, 2017.

