Sounders FC prepares for Western Conference Championship matchup with Houston

News Release

SEATTLE, WASH. - After advancing past Vancouver in the Conference Semifinals, Seattle is amidst preparations for its Western Conference Championship matchup with the Houston Dynamo, with the first leg in Houston set for Tuesday, November 21 (6:30 p.m. PT / FS1, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the second leg in Seattle on Thursday, November 30 (7:30 p.m. PT / ESPN, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Single-match tickets for the second leg are available via SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and the CenturyLink Field box office.

Before the Western Conference Championship begins, a pair of Sounders FC players are in action with their respective national teams this week. Gustav Svensson is set to represent Sweden in the second leg of the UEFA World Cup Playoff at Italy on Tuesday, with the winner of the two-match, aggregate series advancing to Russia. Sweden won the first leg 1-0 at home on Friday, with Svensson appearing as a substitute. Additionally, NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro and Uruguay have a friendly against Austria on Tuesday after drawing 0-0 with Poland in a friendly last week.

Members of the media wishing to attend Sounders FC training sessions should contact Sounders FC Communications in order to receive the most current information, as training times, locations and player availability are subject to change.

WHAT: Sounders FC upcoming team schedule

WHEN: Monday, November 13 - Tuesday, November 21

WHERE : Starfire Sports - 14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila, WA 98188

BBVA Compass Stadium - 2200 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77003

(Specific training fields will be determined on a day-to-day basis; interested media should contact a member of Sounders FC Communications for further details)

UPCOMING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Monday, November 13: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 12:00 p.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 1:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 14: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and technical staff availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, November 15: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and technical staff availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, November 16: Players off

Friday, November 17: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 18: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and technical staff availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, November 19: Sounders FC training - Starfire Sports - 10:30 a.m. PT - entire session open to media, with player and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT, followed by travel to Houston

Monday, November 20: Sounders FC training in Houston - time, location and media availability TBD

Tuesday, November 21: Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo - BBVA Compass Stadium - 6:30 p.m. PT - FS1, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM

Please note: Training sessions may be immediately followed by a team weight-lifting session that can alter media availability times.

