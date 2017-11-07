Sounders FC Named Team MLS Fair Play Award Winner

November 7, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC
News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced Seattle Sounders FC as the team MLS Fair Play award winner. This marks the first time the award has been given to Seattle, who beat out fellow finalists Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire. Brian Schmetzer's club is currently amidst preparations for its Western Conference Championship matchup with the Houston Dynamo, with the first leg in Houston set for Tuesday, November 21 (7:00 p.m. PT / FS1) and the second leg in Seattle on Thursday, November 30 (7:30 p.m. PT / ESPN). Single-match tickets for the second leg are available via SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and the CenturyLink Field box office.
For the first time in the club's nine-year MLS history, Seattle Sounders FC claimed the MLS Fair Play Award in the team category, which recognizes the MLS club with the fewest regular season disciplinary points. Disciplinary points are derived by adding the points assigned to fouls committed (3 points per), yellow cards (3 points per), red cards (7 point per) and supplemental points (8 points per each disciplinary action taken). Sounders FC finished the season with 477 disciplinary points (14.45 per game), Toronto FC was second (492; 14.91) and the Chicago Fire was third (554; 16.79).
Additionally, MLS announced DaMarcus Beasley as the MLS Fair Play Award winner in the individual category on Tuesday, as well as PRO referee Allen Chapman as the MLS Referee of the Year and Corey Parker as the MLS Assistant Referee of the Year.
FAIR PLAY AWARD - TEAM WINNERS
2017: Seattle Sounders FC
2016: Columbus Crew SC
2015: Philadelphia Union
2014: Philadelphia Union
2013: LA Galaxy
2012: New England Revolution
2011: Portland Timbers
2010: San Jose Earthquakes
2009: Chicago Fire
2008: New England Revolution
2007: Columbus Crew
2006: Kansas City Wizards
2005: Kansas City Wizards
