Sounders FC Named Team MLS Fair Play Award Winner

News Release

SEATTLE, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced Seattle Sounders FC as the team MLS Fair Play award winner. This marks the first time the award has been given to Seattle, who beat out fellow finalists Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire. Brian Schmetzer's club is currently amidst preparations for its Western Conference Championship matchup with the Houston Dynamo, with the first leg in Houston set for Tuesday, November 21 (7:00 p.m. PT / FS1) and the second leg in Seattle on Thursday, November 30 (7:30 p.m. PT / ESPN). Single-match tickets for the second leg are available via SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and the CenturyLink Field box office.

For the first time in the club's nine-year MLS history, Seattle Sounders FC claimed the MLS Fair Play Award in the team category, which recognizes the MLS club with the fewest regular season disciplinary points. Disciplinary points are derived by adding the points assigned to fouls committed (3 points per), yellow cards (3 points per), red cards (7 point per) and supplemental points (8 points per each disciplinary action taken). Sounders FC finished the season with 477 disciplinary points (14.45 per game), Toronto FC was second (492; 14.91) and the Chicago Fire was third (554; 16.79).

Additionally, MLS announced DaMarcus Beasley as the MLS Fair Play Award winner in the individual category on Tuesday, as well as PRO referee Allen Chapman as the MLS Referee of the Year and Corey Parker as the MLS Assistant Referee of the Year.

FAIR PLAY AWARD - TEAM WINNERS

2017: Seattle Sounders FC

2016: Columbus Crew SC

2015: Philadelphia Union

2014: Philadelphia Union

2013: LA Galaxy

2012: New England Revolution

2011: Portland Timbers

2010: San Jose Earthquakes

2009: Chicago Fire

2008: New England Revolution

2007: Columbus Crew

2006: Kansas City Wizards

2005: Kansas City Wizards

