Sounders FC Loans Forward Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati

February 6, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC News Release





SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has loaned forward Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati for the 2017 USL campaign. Mansaray, 19, is set to join the Ohio side immediately following his return from camp with the United States U-20 squad. The youngest Homegrown Player in franchise history when he signed with Sounders FC in 2014 at the age of 17, Mansaray has three career MLS appearances.

Mansaray became the club's fourth Homegrown Player when he signed with Seattle on November 5, 2014. He joined the First Team while still attending Fife High School, approximately 30 miles south of Seattle. A standout while at the Sounders FC Academy, Mansaray scored a team-high 18 goals for the U-16 squad in the 2013-2014 season.

The Sierra Leone native made his First Team debut in an international friendly on March 24, 2015 against Club Tijuana at CenturyLink Field. He went on to make three MLS appearances in reserve roles during the 2015 campaign, including his MLS debut against FC Dallas on March 28, 2015. At the age of 18 years and 34 days, Mansaray became the youngest player in franchise history to appear in a match.

Mansaray has been a mainstay with S2 over the past two seasons. In 2016, he recorded five goals and added two assists. Currently with the U.S. U-20s, Mansaray also spent time with the U.S. U-18 team in 2015.

Mansaray is set to be reunited with forward Andy Craven, who was drafted by Seattle in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. Craven, 25, signed with FC Cincinnati in January.

The 2017 Sounders FC preseason presented by adidas continues this week in Tucson, with the club's second preseason match coming on Tuesday, February 7 against the San Jose Earthquakes at Kino Sports Complex. Sounders FC's ninth MLS campaign begins on Saturday, March 4 against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium. 2017 Season Ticket Memberships, including new seat options in the upper bowl, are still available by calling 877-MLS-GOAL or emailing Sales@SoundersFC.com. Complete information on all Sounders FC ticket packages can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.