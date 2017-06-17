Sounders FC Drops 2-1 Result to New York City FC

News Release

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Seattle Sounders FC (5-7-4, 19 points) came up short against New York City FC (8-5-3, 27 points) on a rainy Saturday afternoon at iconic Yankee Stadium. Cristian Roldan fired Seattle into a first-half lead, before New York striker David Villa recorded a second-half brace for the host side. Notably, Seattle captain Osvaldo Alonso made his 300th appearance in all competitions for the Rave Green, becoming just the second Sounder to accomplish this feat after former defender Zach Scott. Following today's match, Brian Schmetzer's side returns home to the Emerald City this evening, with Seattle playing again in just four days on Wednesday, June 21 versus Orlando City SC at CenturyLink Field (7:30 p.m. PT / JOEtv, KIRO Radio 97.3. FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Rain fell steadily from the opening whistle, creating a slippery pitch that soon made way for puddles. The Rave Green struck first, though, as Roldan's goal gave Seattle a 1-0 advantage in the 40th minute. The midfielder sprang on a loose ball in NYCFC's own half, taking a heavy touch towards goal. After beating a defender to the ball, Roldan took two additional dribbles before firing a shot to the far post to beat the onrushing Sean Johnson.

Seattle entered the break with the 1-0 lead, although NYCFC forward David Villa nearly scored at the end of the half when his shot from the top of the area caromed off the crossbar.

In the 50th minute, Villa equalized for Patrick Vieira's squad, with the Spanish international earning his own penalty-kick opportunity inside Seattle's area in a challenge with Oniel Fisher. Referee Robert Sibiga ruled that Fisher had fouled Villa, and the striker buried his spot-kick attempt past Stefan Frei, good for his 50th MLS goal since joining New York City FC prior to its expansion season in 2015.

The NYCFC captain tallied his second goal of the afternoon in the 77th minute, as Jack Harrison's cross found Villa lurking at the far post, where the forward one-timed a shot into the back of the net. Seattle was unable to net an equalizer in the remaining 20 minutes, marking the first time in the 2017 campaign that Sounders FC lost after holding the halftime lead.

Seattle's packed schedule continues back in the Emerald City on Wednesday, June 21, as the Rave Green welcome Eastern Conference opponent Orlando City SC to town. Kickoff for that match is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT, with JOEtv, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM and El Rey 1360 AM providing regional broadcast coverage. Following that match, Seattle heads south to Oregon on Sunday, June 25 for its third match in all competitions this season against the Portland Timbers. Sounders FC is back on ESPN's air for that contest, with the match from Providence Park also being carried by ESPN Deportes.

