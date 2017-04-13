Sounders FC Broadcast Nominated for 2017 Northwest Emmy Award

News Release

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that the team's in-house matchday broadcast has been nominated for a 2017 Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Northwest Chapter. The team is competing in the Sports Event/Game - Live/Unedited category, with winners announced at a special presentation being held on Saturday, June 3 at Fremont Studios.

"It is very exciting to see our deserving broadcast team nominated for a Northwest Emmy Award," said Sounders FC Chief Operating Officer Bart Wiley. "The work that our crew, from on-screen talent to those behind the scenes, put into ensuring our fans receive top-of-the-line coverage is extensive and exceptional. We believe our club has one of the most thorough broadcast lineups in the region and we are thrilled to see them recognized."

The club broadcast - spearheaded by executive producer Ryan Schaber, director Glen Wilhelm, technical manager David Wallingford and graphics producer Keith Nealey - provides fans throughout the region with quality team coverage and analysis, with the aid of analyst and Sounders icon Kasey Keller and play-by-play voices Keith Costigan and Matt Johnson. The broadcast is further supported by contributors Jackie Montgomery, Steve Zakuani, Taylor Graham, Marcus Hahnemann and Pete Fewing.

The award nod in 2017 marks the fifth time that Sounders FC soccer has been nominated for a Northwest Emmy Award. The team also competed in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016, taking home the Emmy for best live/unedited sports event in 2010 following its inaugural MLS season.

This year, the Rave Green's broadcast goes up against team broadcasts from the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks, 2016 Albert Lee Appliance Seafair Cup, Seattle Mariners and Big Sky Football.

Sounders FC is back on regional TV this week, as the club continues its three-match road swing on Friday, April 14 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place (7:00 p.m. PT / Q13 FOX, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM) before heading down to Los Angeles to face the Galaxy on Sunday, April 23 (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

