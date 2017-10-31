October 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC
News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. PT, at Doyle's Public House in North Tacoma, Seattle Sounders FC and the Tacoma Rainiers are set to make an important announcement regarding the future of professional soccer in the South Sound. Earlier this year, the two clubs agreed to memorandum of understanding to build a new soccer-specific stadium in Tacoma on the footprint of historic Cheney Stadium.
MEDIA NOTE: Media interested in covering the event should RSVP with Alex Caulfield from Seattle Sounders FC [216-978-7212 / AlexC@SoundersFC.com ] or Brett Gleason from the Tacoma Rainiers [509-339-5979 / BGleason@TacomaRainiers.com ]. All applications are requested by 5:00 p.m. PT today.
EVENT INFORMATION
WHAT: Sounders FC and Tacoma Rainiers announcement regarding soccer in South Sound
WHO: Seattle Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey
Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman
Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland
Tacoma City Council Member Ryan Mello
Retired United States Congressman Norm Dicks
Metro Parks Tacoma Representative
WHEN: Wednesday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m. PT
WHERE: Doyle's Public House (208 St. Helen's Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402)
HOW: RSVP by sending an email to Alex Caulfield [AlexC@SoundersFC.com] or Brett Gleason
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from October 31, 2017
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia - San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Metropolitan Area Shows Its Sounders FC Pride Ahead - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions: Conference Semifinals Leg 1 - MLS
- Real Salt Lake to Host Final Media Availability Session of 2017 on Wednesday at 5 p.m. - Real Salt Lake
- SOUNDERS FC AND TACOMA RAINIERS TO MAKE IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW - Seattle Sounders FC
- Franch, Heath, Horan, Long, Sonnett Named to U.S. Women - Portland Timbers
- Franch, Heath, Horan, Long, Sonnett Named to U.S. Women - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew SC Faces New York City FC at MAPFRE - Columbus Crew SC
- Luis Robles Nominated for MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year, - New York Red Bulls
- Earthquakes Midfielder Jahmir Hyka Nominated for 2017 MLS Fair Play Award and AT&T Goal of the Year - San Jose Earthquakes
- Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake and Jack Elliott Named MLS End Of Year Award Finalists - Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Crew SC's Federico Higuain Named a Finalist for 2017 MLS - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas' Ryan Hollingshead Named a Finalist for MLS - FC Dallas
- Best of MLS to be Crowned as 2017 End of Year Award Finalists Are Revealed - MLS
- New York Red Bulls Weekly Media Availability - New York Red Bulls
- Timbers Shut out Houston Dynamo in First Leg of Western Conference - Portland Timbers
- TORONTO FC (2) - NEW YORK RED BULLS (1) POST-MATCH SUMMARY - Toronto FC
- Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals - New York Red Bulls
- Earthquakes Weekly - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake Academy Training Schedules - Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC and Tacoma Rainiers to Make Important Announcement On Wednesday - Seattle Sounders FC
- NYCFC enters the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs - MLS