SOUNDERS FC AND TACOMA RAINIERS TO MAKE IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW

News Release

SEATTLE, WASH. - Tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. PT, at Doyle's Public House in North Tacoma, Seattle Sounders FC and the Tacoma Rainiers are set to make an important announcement regarding the future of professional soccer in the South Sound. Earlier this year, the two clubs agreed to memorandum of understanding to build a new soccer-specific stadium in Tacoma on the footprint of historic Cheney Stadium.

MEDIA NOTE: Media interested in covering the event should RSVP with Alex Caulfield from Seattle Sounders FC [216-978-7212 / AlexC@SoundersFC.com ] or Brett Gleason from the Tacoma Rainiers [509-339-5979 / BGleason@TacomaRainiers.com ]. All applications are requested by 5:00 p.m. PT today.

EVENT INFORMATION

WHAT: Sounders FC and Tacoma Rainiers announcement regarding soccer in South Sound

WHO: Seattle Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey

Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman

Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland

Tacoma City Council Member Ryan Mello

Retired United States Congressman Norm Dicks

Metro Parks Tacoma Representative

WHEN: Wednesday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Doyle's Public House (208 St. Helen's Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402)

HOW: RSVP by sending an email to Alex Caulfield [AlexC@SoundersFC.com] or Brett Gleason

