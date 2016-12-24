Sounders FC Acquires Forward Will Bruin from Houston Dynamo

December 24, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC News Release





SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired forward Will Bruin from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for Targeted Allocation Money and General Allocation Money. Bruin, a 27-year-old American target forward, has spent all six of his professional seasons with Houston, registering 50 goals and 20 assists, including three double-digit goal campaigns.

"Will is a known commodity as a consistent goal-scorer that we believe can immediately bolster our attack," said Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey. "Coupled with yesterday's acquisition of Harry Shipp, we're excited about the impact that these two young and proven players can bring next season."

Among the more consistent goal-scorers since entering the league, Bruin has 50 goals and 20 assists in his six professional seasons with the Dynamo. In addition to a career-high 12 tallies in 2012, he also reached double digits in the scoring column with 10 goals in 2014 and 11 in 2015. A veteran with extensive postseason experience, Bruin has six goals in 13 appearances in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, including a Houston franchise record of four strikes in 2012. He also has two career caps for the U.S. National Team, making his debut in a friendly against Canada in 2013.

"Will is a good player who brings a unique skillset to our team," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "I'm looking forward to welcoming both him and Harry Shipp to Seattle and seeing how they compete within our existing group of players."

A three-year standout at Indiana, Bruin scored 33 goals in 66 appearances for the Hoosiers, including a team-high 18 tallies as a junior, when he finished second in the voting for the MAC Hermann Trophy. Following his junior campaign in 2010, he was selected 11th overall by the Dynamo in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft.

TRANSACTION: Seattle Sounders FC acquires forward Will Bruin via trade from Houston Dynamo in exchange for Targeted Allocation Money and General Allocation Money.

Name: Will Bruin

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Weight: 194

Born: October 27, 1989 in St. Louis, Missouri

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Acquired via trade from Houston Dynamo for Targeted Allocation Money and General Allocation Money

Previous Experience: Houston Dynamo (2011-2016)

