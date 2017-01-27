Sounders FC 2 to Open 2017 Campaign on March 26 against Sacramento

News Release

SEATTLE, WASH. - The United Soccer League today unveiled 2017 season-opening contests for all of its 30 clubs, with Sounders FC 2 hosting Sacramento Republic FC at Starfire Stadium on March 26 to being the new campaign. The matchup marks the third-consecutive season that S2 opens the season against Sacramento, with the fixture featuring a top independent USL club and the affiliate of the 2016 MLS Cup champion. S2 won its inaugural match against Sacramento in 2015, but Republic FC came away with three points last season in the season-opener.

"We're very excited to open the 2017 season against a familiar foe in Sacramento," S2 Head Coach Ezra Hendrickson said. "Sacramento is a very good opponent to test our team early. We will be prepared and we look forward to the challenge in front of our fans at Starfire Stadium."

The complete 2017 USL schedule is set to be released at a later date. The slate features 32 matches - 16 home and 16 away - for each of the league's 30 clubs. In 2017, the Western Conference adds Reno 1868 FC, which is an affiliate of the San Jose Earthquakes.

